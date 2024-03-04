Cabinet Division De-Notifies 25 Member Caretaker Cabinet

The Cabinet Division has de-notified the caretaker government under Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

According to notification, consequent upon cessation of the office of the caretaker government under Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, the 25 member cabinet comprising of Federal Ministers, Advisers and Special Assistants to the Prime Minister have ceased to hold their offices with immediate effect.

Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Jalil Abbas, Lt. General (R) Anwar All Hyder, Gohar Ijaz, Ahmed Irfan Aslam, Murtaza Solangi, Khalil George, Sami Saeed, Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Muhammad Ali, Dr Nadeem Jan, Dr Umar Saif, Jamal Shah, Fawad Hasan Fawad and Dr Kauser Abdulla Malik were Federal Ministers.

Meanwhile, Air Marshal (Retd) Farhat Hussain Khan and Dr Waqar Masood were advisors to the PM.

Similarly, Syeda Arifa Zahra, Vice Admiral (R) Iftikhar Ahmad Rao Syed Wasi Ahmed Fatmi, Mushaal Hussein Mullick, Dr Aamir Bilal, Muhammad Jawad Sohrab Malik and Fahad Haroon were Special Assistants to the PM.