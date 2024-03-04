How To Watch Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi PSL 9 Match Live Streaming

Islamabad United face Peshawar Zalmi at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium where the two sides faced misery in their last match due to getting a no-result after continuous rain.

Islamabad want to continue their winning streak and qualify for the playoffs comfortably in their home ground. Their opener, Colin Munro, coming back in form is a positive sign for the rest of the tournament. They have 5 points from six matches; the plus side is their net run rate is positive due to losing close contests instead of one-sided matches.

Peshawar Zalmi have gained 7 points from six matches, they currently stand third on the points table. Their net run rate can become a worry if they lose to Islamabad, but both of them are likely to qualify for the playoffs.

Live commentary, ball-by-ball updates, and the match scorecard of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

The encounter will be broadcast live on two TV channels: A Sports and Ten Sports (in Pakistan).

The PSL live streaming will also be available on Tapmad TV and Jazz Tamasha.

Jazz Tamasha will also live-stream the match on their website.

Mobile Streaming will also include Snack Video which is for free, myco Mobile App, and Begin.Watch.

All platforms will provide streaming in HD quality.

The high-octane PSL 9 action can be live-streamed through these platforms:

PSL 9 Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS 1. Tapmad (paid) LINK LINK 2. Tamasha (free) LINK LINK 3. Snack Video (free) LINK LINK 4. myco LINK LINK 5. Begin.Watch LINK

PSL 9 Web Streaming:

1. Tamasha (free) LINK 2. Tapmad TV (paid) LINK

