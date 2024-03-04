Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi Announce Replacements

Karachi Kings have replaced national under-19 wicket-keeper, Saad Baig, with leg-spinner, Zahid Mehmood, in their PSL 9 squad, while Peshawar Zalmi named Hussain Talat as the replacement for Afghanistan’s Waqar Salamkheil.

ALSO READ Wasim Akram Explains How to Get Babar Azam Out

Saad played the first match of the Kings PSL 9 campaign, but he has since been dropped in favor of the more experienced Mohammad Akhlaq. The wicket-keeper batter got out for a golden duck against Multan Sultans; he was bowled by English pacer David Willey.

The left-hander has been advised by the medical panel to rest, as he suffered a groin strain, and the process of rehabilitation has been initiated.

Saad will continue to be part of the Karachi Kings squad but will focus on his rehabilitation process.

Afghan spinner, Waqar Salamkheil, played a match against Karachi Kings where he conceded 54 runs in his quota of 4 overs. He was hit all around the ground by Caribbean all-rounder, Kieron Pollard, which jolted his confidence.

ALSO READ Two More Foreign Stars Join Islamabad United

Hussain Talat is a player with different dynamics compared to Waqar. Talat can bat fluidly and bowl a few overs which gives the team an option of a 6th bowler.

Both Zahid and Talat are full-time replacements.