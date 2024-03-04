PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi Announce Replacements

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Mar 4, 2024 | 5:33 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

Karachi Kings have replaced national under-19 wicket-keeper, Saad Baig, with leg-spinner, Zahid Mehmood, in their PSL 9 squad, while Peshawar Zalmi named Hussain Talat as the replacement for Afghanistan’s Waqar Salamkheil.

ALSO READ

Saad played the first match of the Kings PSL 9 campaign, but he has since been dropped in favor of the more experienced Mohammad Akhlaq. The wicket-keeper batter got out for a golden duck against Multan Sultans; he was bowled by English pacer David Willey.

The left-hander has been advised by the medical panel to rest, as he suffered a groin strain, and the process of rehabilitation has been initiated.

Saad will continue to be part of the Karachi Kings squad but will focus on his rehabilitation process.

Afghan spinner, Waqar Salamkheil, played a match against Karachi Kings where he conceded 54 runs in his quota of 4 overs. He was hit all around the ground by Caribbean all-rounder, Kieron Pollard, which jolted his confidence.

ALSO READ

Hussain Talat is a player with different dynamics compared to Waqar. Talat can bat fluidly and bowl a few overs which gives the team an option of a 6th bowler.

Both Zahid and Talat are full-time replacements.

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Faiz Ahmed

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>