Wasim Akram Explains How to Get Babar Azam Out

Pakistan’s cricketing superstar, Wasim Akram, explained on a local TV show that his strategy to bowl Babar Azam out would be similar to the one he deployed against Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara.

Akram didn’t elaborate on the specific plan, but he mentioned that he’ll start with attacking lines, similar to how he bowled against the greats of his era.

ALSO READ How To Watch Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi PSL 9 Match Live Streaming

“Babar is a very good player. He is among the three best batters in the world right now and he plays proper cricketing shots,” he added.

“Had he been a pinch hitter, then the bowler would know that he has a chance to get him out. But Babar…for players like Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar, it was difficult to bowl to them because they play good shots against good deliveries and hence give you fewer opportunities to dismiss them.”

The left-arm pacer felt impressed by the Lahore-born batter’s technique: “These are technically good batters. But yes, bowl attacking lines in the first few overs just to check whether they are set on that particular track.”

ALSO READ Legendary Pakistani Commentator Set to Return to PSL Tonight

Babar Azam has had an outstanding PSL 9. He has amassed 330 runs in five matches, including a century against Islamabad United, which makes him the league’s top-scorer.