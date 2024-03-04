Pakistani Boxer Goes Missing in Italy

Pakistan has suffered a major setback after Asian Games bronze medalist, Zohaib Rasheed, went missing in Italy, which is hosting the World Qualifying round for the Paris Olympics boxing in Busto Arsizio Arena in the outskirts of Milan.

Reports reveal that Zohaib went missing on Saturday from the team hotel. Coach Arshad Hussain had gone to attend the managers’ meeting and draws ceremony; upon returning around 9 PM (local time) Zohaib couldn’t be found.

The boxer left some luggage in the hotel room while taking along some belongings. Fellow Pakistan boxers went for training while Zohaib told them that he would undergo training upstairs as it was very cold downstairs. He didn’t meet his fellows after.

Zohaib took his passport with him before leaving the hotel; he has a one-month Schengen visa.

Sources reveal that the head coach filed a report in the nearby police station and the police were provided with details and picture of the athlete.

Zohaib’s fight was due on Sunday against Omid Ahmadisafa of the Boxing Refugee Team. He was regarded as the major hope of Pakistan and had the ability to make a cut for the Paris Olympics.