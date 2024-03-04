Young Female Judo Player Dies Due to Head Injury During Match

A female student died when she suffered a head injury during a judo match in an inter-college competition at the Sports Complex of the Mardan Education Department on Sunday.

The 20-year-old girl hailed from Peshawar and was identified as Fiza, and her condition deteriorated soon after the head injury.

ALSO READ Wasim Akram Explains How to Get Babar Azam Out

Rescue officials tried to revive the girl through CPR at first to stabilize her condition before moving her to the hospital.

On arrival at the hospital, the medical staff declared her dead, as the head injury turned out to be fatal for the young girl.

Different schools and colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had taken part in the Judo Competition in Mardan and the event was scheduled from March 3 to March 8.

ALSO READ New Zealand Delegation Reaches Pakistan to Evaluate Security Measures Ahead of T20 Series

Relevant officials who organized the event said that the students who were taking part in the competition arrived on Saturday in Mardan and after the unfortunate incident of the girl’s demise they tried to contact the family of the deceased so that they could hand over the body timely.

Note: The featured image used is only for illustrative purposes.

Stay updated with everything related to PSL 2024 here.