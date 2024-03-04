New Zealand Delegation Reaches Pakistan to Evaluate Security Measures Ahead of T20 Series

The security delegation of the New Zealand Cricket team has arrived to assess the current security arrangements in Pakistan for the five-match T20I series at home with the Kiwis, slated for April 18.

According to reports, the Kiwis will arrive in Pakistan on April 14 and the first match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be held on April 18.

The New Zealand visit will be crucial for the Shaheens as this will be the last T20I series before the ICC T20I World Cup 2024 which will be held in June.

Earlier, the Advisor to the Chief Selector, Kamran Akmal, also stated that the players who will be selected for the New Zealand series will be inculcated in the World Cup Squad as well.

In the first phase, the New Zealand Player’s Association and a team of independent security experts from New Zealand will assess the arrangements in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

During the second phase of the scrutiny, the security experts will evaluate the level of accommodations for players and the arrangements in Gaddafi Stadium.

The World Cup will be held in USA and Caribbean conditions this year while the match between Pakistan and India will be held in New York on June 9, a completely brand new venue for the mega-event.

