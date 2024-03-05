Apple Unveils New M3 MacBook Air in 13″ and 15″ Sizes

Just as the leaks predicted, Apple has unveiled new hardware with only a press release, but no media event. While no new iPads have been launched, Apple has unveiled its latest MacBook Air laptops powered by the M3 chip.

This is an important launch for Apple as the 13″ MacBook Air is the world’s best-selling laptop while the 15″ MacBook Air takes the crown as the best-selling 15″ laptop in the world.

In typical Apple fashion, the company does not compare its latest hardware to the previous generation, but the one before that. The Cupertino giant claims that the M3 MacBook Air is up to 60% faster than the M1 and up to 13x faster than the fastest Intel-powered MacBook from almost half a decade ago.

ALSO READ Apple is Gearing Up For New Launches and In-Store Refreshes

The Retina Display has “up to 2x the resolution of comparable PC laptops” and can hit brightness levels of up to 500 nits and 1 billion colors. It can also work with up to two external screens while the lid is closed. Battery life goes up to 18 hours.

Other features on the list include Wi-Fi 6E support, two Thunderbolt ports for faster transfer speeds, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a 1080p webcam, a trio of microphones, and a speaker setup that comes with Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos. There is TouchID for quick unlocks as well.

ALSO READ Apple to Pay €500 Million Fine for Favoring Its Own Music App

The M3 MacBook Air will be available in four colors: midnight, starlight, space gray, and silver. Apple says that the midnight color features an anodization seal to reduce fingerprints.

The 13″ model has a starting price of $1099 while the 15″ variant will go for $1299. The laptops will go for sale in 28 countries on March 8.