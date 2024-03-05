PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Islamabad High Court Reserves Verdict on Mohsin Naqvi’s Appointment as PCB Chairperson

Published Mar 5, 2024

Petition against the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi as chairperson of the Pakistan Cricket Board has been challenged in the Islamabad High Court.

Chief Justice IHC, Aamer Farooq, reserved the verdict on hearing the case against the appointment of Naqvi. According to the petitioner, Pakistan’s constitution differentiates between an elected Prime Minister and a Caretaker. The caretaker doesn’t have the power to nominate a chairperson of the PCB as its patron-in-chief.

Naqvi was elected unopposed as the new chairperson of PCB last month. The election took place at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore, which cemented Naqvi’s appointment for three years.

PCB Chief Election Commissioner, Shah Khawar, announced the decision to which Naqvi stated: “I am deeply honored and humbled to have been unanimously elected as the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board. I am thankful for the trust and confidence reposed in me.”

Ex-Chief Minister Punjab became the 37th chairperson of PCB. He replaced the former chairperson of PCB’s Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf, who had earlier resigned.

