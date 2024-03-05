PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Sameen Rana Calls Out PSL Management for Poor Planning for PSL 9

By Ayna Dua | Published Mar 5, 2024 | 1:12 pm

Lahore Qalandars owner, Sameen Rana has blamed poor planning for the lack of big names in the PSL 9.

Lahore Qalandars owner, Sameen Rana, has expressed concerns over the lackluster growth of the PSL, attributing it to poor planning. Sameen Rana highlighted the dearth of options for franchises as a consequence of inadequate preparation, leading to renowned players hesitating to join the league. Speaking from the players’ perspective, he emphasized the players’ preference for stability over monetary gains.

Sameen Rana pointed out that the announcement of PSL 9 in January, amidst venue uncertainties and cancellation possibility due to elections, created an atmosphere of instability. This, coupled with the league overlapping with other T20 tournaments such as ILT20 and BPL, left players with multiple options and hesitant to commit to a league with uncertain time slots.

Moreover, Sameen Rana expressed concern over the unplanned status of the next PSL edition, despite Pakistan hosting the ICC Champions Trophy, emphasizing that such uncertainties are negatively impacting the league’s brand. The call for better organization and strategic planning has become imperative to elevate the PSL’s standing in the cricketing landscape.

>