Lahore Qalandars Bear Expenses of Haris Rauf Rehabilitation Instead of PCB

Pakistani fast bowler, Haris Rauf, suffered a shoulder injury during his side, Lahore Qalandars, match against Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9.

Rauf’s central contract was terminated two days before the initiation of PSL 9, which means that he’s at his franchise’s disposal to get back from injury.

ALSO READ How To Watch Peshawar Zalmi Vs Multan Sultans PSL 9 Match Live Streaming

PCB imposed a ban on Rauf, which restricts his participation in any foreign league till June 30th. The right-arm fast bowler is expected to remain out of action for 4-6 weeks.

According to reports, Rauf is undergoing treatment with Qalandars’ franchise bearing all the expenses. PCB’s medical panel hasn’t given any advice as of yet, with PCB only offering verbal support.

Rauf has filed an appeal against the punishment, stating that cricket is his priority. He had some reservations about going to Australia for the three-match Test series, but that doesn’t imply that he prioritizes leagues over his country.

He also requested the board to reinstate his contract, to which a decision will be made after reviewing the appeal.