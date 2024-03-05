PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Lahore Qalandars Bear Expenses of Haris Rauf Rehabilitation Instead of PCB

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Mar 5, 2024 | 3:30 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

Pakistani fast bowler, Haris Rauf, suffered a shoulder injury during his side, Lahore Qalandars, match against Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9.

Rauf’s central contract was terminated two days before the initiation of PSL 9, which means that he’s at his franchise’s disposal to get back from injury.

ALSO READ

PCB imposed a ban on Rauf, which restricts his participation in any foreign league till June 30th. The right-arm fast bowler is expected to remain out of action for 4-6 weeks.

According to reports, Rauf is undergoing treatment with Qalandars’ franchise bearing all the expenses. PCB’s medical panel hasn’t given any advice as of yet, with PCB only offering verbal support.

ALSO READ

Rauf has filed an appeal against the punishment, stating that cricket is his priority. He had some reservations about going to Australia for the three-match Test series, but that doesn’t imply that he prioritizes leagues over his country.

He also requested the board to reinstate his contract, to which a decision will be made after reviewing the appeal.

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Faiz Ahmed

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>