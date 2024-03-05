Wholesome Moment as Babar Azam Gives a Surprise Gift to Umar Gul’s Daughter [Video]

In a heartwarming gesture, Babar Azam brought a surprise gift for the daughter of Peshawar Zalmi’s bowling coach Umar Gul after the match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi on Tuesday.

It was a lovely gesture from the former Pakistan skipper and Umar Gul also acknowledged it on his Instagram post after the game as his little daughter Zainab was seen with Babar Azam.

The former Pakistan fast bowler posted on Instagram, “Best surprise for my baby from babar chachu (uncle) right after the match! Thank u so much Babar for making Zainab’s day. May Allah grant you success always.”

Moments like these show the camaraderie between the players and the coaches in the dressing room and it seems like the Peshawar Zalmi camp is in the right mood right now.

Last night we witnessed another wholesome moment like this when Colin Munro celebrated with the ball-boy after he grabbed a brilliant catch on a maximum after dropping the ball at the first incident.

Peshawar Zalmi lost their match against two-time champions Islamabad United on Monday and they are now sitting in 4th place just above the drop-out zone.

Their game against the Multan Sultans will be crucial tonight as they face the table toppers at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium but the interesting fact about the game is that Zalmi is the only team to beat Multan Sultans this season and Babar Azam’s men will be keen to repeat the feat.

