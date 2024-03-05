How To Watch Peshawar Zalmi Vs Multan Sultans PSL 9 Match Live Streaming

Peshawar Zalmi will take on Multan Sultans in the 20th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League season after their 29-run defeat against two-time champions Islamabad United at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Islamabad United reached the top 3 with 7 points after their triumph against Peshawar Zalmi and are now poised to finish in the Top 4 of the PSL standings.

Zalmi has now pummeled to the fourth place in standings with 7 points but their main worry is the run-rate which stands -0.480 while Karachi Kings are currently 3 points behind Zalmi but they have a game in hand which is an advantage over Karachi.

Multan Sultans comfortably sit on the top, so this game has more significance for Peshawar which is the only team which has defeated Multan this season.

Live commentary, ball-by-ball updates, and the match scorecard of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

The encounter will be broadcast live on two TV channels: A Sports and Ten Sports (in Pakistan).

The PSL live streaming will also be available on Tapmad TV and Jazz Tamasha.

Jazz Tamasha will also live-stream the match on their website.

Mobile Streaming will also include Snack Video which is for free, myco Mobile App, and Begin.Watch.

All platforms will provide streaming in HD quality.

The high-octane PSL 9 action can be live-streamed through these platforms:

PSL 9 Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS 1. Tapmad (paid) LINK LINK 2. Tamasha (free) LINK LINK 3. Snack Video (free) LINK LINK 4. myco LINK LINK 5. Begin.Watch LINK –

PSL 9 Web Streaming:

1. Tamasha (free) LINK 2. Tapmad TV (paid) LINK

