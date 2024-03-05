PSL 9 Match 21: Peshawar Zalmi Ends Multan Sultans Winning Streak

Peshawar Zalmi defeated Multan Sultans by 4 runs to win the 21st match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The toss was won by Babar Azam who elected to bat first. Babar came out to open with youngster Saim Ayub, while the new ball was given to Mohammad Ali.

Saim started with a maximum on the third ball when Ali delivered a bad delivery. Babar and Saim hit consecutive boundaries in the fourth over which further demoralized Ali’s confidence.

Zalmi’s half-century came up in 23 balls, with both openers looking dangerous. The powerplay ended with PZ at 71/0; Saim stood at 34 while Babar at 33.

The left-hand batter hit consecutive maximums against Usama Mir in the 7th over which got PZ off to a flying start post-powerplay, but his wicket fell due to an excellent review taken by MS which resulted in Saim departing for 46.

Runs were squeezed which resulted in Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s dismissal in the 9th over for 5 runs. At the half-point mark, PZ stood at 100/2; Babar on 39*.

Zalmi’s captain got to his 85th T20 half-century in the 14th over, as his partnership with Haseebullah Khan continued. Babar got out on 64 when Mir bowled a googly which cleaned him.

The 15th over ended with PZ on 150/3. Haseebullah’s wicket fell in the 17th over when he was bowled by Chris Jordan for 31.

Asif Ali was the next to go; he fell for 11 in the 19th over. The innings ended with Rovman Powell and Aamer Jamal’s power-hitting which resulted in the total reaching 204/5.

Usama Mir proved to be the most successful bowler; his figures read 4-0-32-3.

Mohammad Rizwan and Reeza Hendricks came out to chase 205 from the 120 balls; Saim Ayub got the new ball. Rizwan welcomed Saim with a six off the first ball; MS stood at 14/0 after the first over.

PSL debutant, Mehran Mumtaz, took the wicket of Reeza Hendricks in the 5th over; he bowled an economical spell during the powerplay stage. The powerplay ended with MS at 40/1; Rizwan stood tall at 30*.

Aamer Jamal’s brilliant pick-up and throw resulted in Rizwan losing his wicket for 32 in the 8th over. MS could only head to 73/2 in 10 overs; Dawid Malan and Tayyab Tahir tried to up the ante.

Aamer Jamal got the duo out in the 12th over; Asif Ali took a freak catch to dismiss Malan, while Tayyab fell trying to hit a maximum. The 15th over ended with MS at 124/4; Iftikhar Ahmed and Khushdil Shah tried to chase down the total.

Khushdil went back after a well-thought-out review; he went for 11. Iftikhar went crazy in the 18th over; he hit Jamal for three sixes in the over. The innings ended with Iftikhar at 60*; MS was stopped 4 runs behind PZ’s total.

Babar Azam was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 64-run innings.

