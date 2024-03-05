Here’s the Latest Update of the New York Stadium Where Pakistan-India T20 World Cup Match Will be Played

Construction work is ongoing at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, where Pakistan will face India in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup group stage on 9 June.

Stadiums in the US are being temporarily built or renovated to get ready for the mega-event which will be held in the country for the first time in history. The US’s large contingent of South Asians and a huge market for sports is one of the key factors for the tournament to be held there.

As for the stadium in New York, the construction work has already started as the tournament organizers face a race against time to get ready for the T20 World Cup.

Apart from India, there are three more teams in Pakistan’s group. Ireland, Canada, and the United States are the other teams that will face Pakistan during the group stage. The top two teams will qualify for the Super-8 stage, where two groups of four teams will play.

The top two teams from Super 8 groups will qualify for the semi-final and the tournament will go ahead conventionally.

Super-8 and knockout matches are scheduled to be held in the West Indies, while the United States will host multiple group-stage matches.