PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Here’s the Latest Update of the New York Stadium Where Pakistan-India T20 World Cup Match Will be Played

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Mar 5, 2024 | 8:58 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

Construction work is ongoing at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, where Pakistan will face India in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup group stage on 9 June.

ALSO READ

Stadiums in the US are being temporarily built or renovated to get ready for the mega-event which will be held in the country for the first time in history. The US’s large contingent of South Asians and a huge market for sports is one of the key factors for the tournament to be held there.

As for the stadium in New York, the construction work has already started as the tournament organizers face a race against time to get ready for the T20 World Cup.

Apart from India, there are three more teams in Pakistan’s group. Ireland, Canada, and the United States are the other teams that will face Pakistan during the group stage. The top two teams will qualify for the Super-8 stage, where two groups of four teams will play.

ALSO READ

The top two teams from Super 8 groups will qualify for the semi-final and the tournament will go ahead conventionally.

Super-8 and knockout matches are scheduled to be held in the West Indies, while the United States will host multiple group-stage matches.

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Faiz Ahmed

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>