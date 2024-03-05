PSL 9 Match 21 Preview: Peshawar Zalmi Face the Table Toppers Multan Sultans as Top 4 Race Heats Up

Multan Sultans will face off against Peshawar Zalmi after they became the first team to qualify for the play-offs but their opposition is the only team this season that managed to defeat them by 8 runs in Multan.

Peshawar Zalmi made three changes last night against Islamabad United; Tom Kohler Cadmore, Aamir Jamal and Muhammad Zeeshan came into the playing XI.

Aamir Jamal’s blockbuster innings means that he will remain part of the XI once again. Muhammad Zeeshan bowled brilliantly in the 1st innings as well with the new ball and might get another chance in this match against Multan as well.

It seems like Islamabad United has finally found their winning combination they remained unchanged in the last game against Peshawar and there is a great chance that the United playing XI will remain unchanged.

Zalmi will be looking to win this game as the stakes for them in this match are much higher considering they are in the fourth place in the table fighting to stay above the bottom two places.

The Yellow Storm does not have a great record against Sultans as they have only beaten Rizwan’s men 4 times in 14 meetings against each other.

Batting first and setting up a good total can be a fruitful decision after winning the toss.

Pitch Report:

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium was a banger for the batters and helped the batsman in a great way all the fast bowlers got great help from the weather conditions as the ball swung to a great extent, especially in the second innings. The first innings recorded a swing of 1° and the second innings recorded a swing of 1.5°. Bowling second can help the team get a victory especially if they have a good pace battery.

Head to Head Record:

Team Matches Wins Losses Peshawar Zalmi 14 4 10 Multan Sultans 10 4

Expected Playing XIs

Multan Sultans:

M. Rizwan (c)(wk) Reeza Hendricks Tayyab Tahir Khushdil Shah Usama Mir Shahnawaz Dahani Usman Khan Dawid Malan Iftikhar Ahmed David Willey Abbas Afridi

Peshawar Zalmi:

Babar Azam (c) Tom Kohler Cadmore Rovman Powell Aamer Jamal Mohammad Zeeshan Salman Irshad Saim Ayub Mohammad Haris Paul Walter Luke Wood Arif Yaqoob

