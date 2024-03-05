Race for IT Minister: Top 3 Candidates Emerge

Three strong contenders have emerged for the position of Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunications, stirring anticipation across Pakistan’s political spectrum.

Reliable sources told ProPakistani that Syed Amin ul Haque, Anusha Rahman, and Awais Leghari have surfaced as prominent candidates for this pivotal role.

Anusha Rahman’s tenure as Minister of State for IT and Telecommunications in Nawaz Sharif’s cabinet from 2013 to 2017 highlights her experience in the domain. She may have also briefly held the federal Ministerial portfolio in Shahid Kahaqan Abbasi’s cabinet from March to May 2018, alongside her representation of Pakistan in the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

Syed Amin ul Haque’s stint as federal Minister for IT and Telecommunications under both Imran Khan and Shahbaz Sharif’s administrations, spanning from April 2020 to August 2023, underscores his familiarity with the responsibilities of the position.

Sources suggest that the allocation of two ministries to MQM at the federal level could potentially diminish the likelihood of Syed Amin Ul Haq securing the position of Minister for IT and Telecommunications.

Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari’s extensive political background, including his previous roles as Federal Minister for Power and IT & Technology, positions him as a formidable contender. With experience in various ministerial capacities and a tenure as a member of the National Assembly, Leghari brings a wealth of knowledge and insight to the table.

Dr. Umar Saif, the incumbent caretaker Minister of IT, is reportedly close to the central leadership of the Muslim League-N and Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif. Speculations abound regarding his potential elevation to a senatorial position, where he could play a significant role in shaping Digital Pakistan initiatives.