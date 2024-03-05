First Time in History South Asian Referee to Officiate in Premier League Match

Sunny Singh Gill will become the first-ever referee from British-South Asian dissent to officiate a match in the Premier League following the announcement that he will be the referee in the match between Crystal Palace and Luton Town at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Gill will become the seventh referee outside of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) which includes the likes of Sam Allison, Sam Barrott, Bobby Madley, Josh Smith, Rebecca Welch, and Lewis Smith.

It will be a historical moment for the British South Asian Community and the biggest moment in Sunny Gill’s career, who officiated a match between Nottingham Forrest and Bristol City in 2021 when he was just 17 years of age.

🚨🚨| Sunny Singh Gill will take charge of Crystal Palace vs Luton this weekend – when he does so, he will become the first South Asian to referee in the Premier League 👏 pic.twitter.com/4MyHmouv3n — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) March 4, 2024

His brother Bhupinder also officiated that game with him and the duo became the first pair of British South Asians to officiate a championship match at the same time.

Sunny expressed his ambitions about his dream to become the first British South Asian to officiate in the premier league and now it seems his dream will finally become a reality.

“It’s been a lot of hard work training away from the pitch, improving in every department with the help of the PGMOL and my coaches.

“I now want to set more goals and fulfill my dream of becoming the first South Asian to referee in the Premier League.”

