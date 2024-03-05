Babar Azam’s Lovely Moment With Shadab Khan’s Mother is What Makes PSL Special [Video]

The batting maestro of Pakistan, Babar Azam, has shown on and off the field why he is the biggest cricketing superstar of Pakistan in contemporary times.

The Zalmi captain lost the match in Rawalpindi but won many hearts off the pitch. His humility towards others and his lovely moment with Shadab Khan’s mother encapsulated why PSL is one of the best leagues in the world.

The cricketer went to the stands to meet Shadab Khan’s mother and hugged her while having a moment of laughter. This was right after the Islamabad United skipper had just won the man of the match award for his scintillating 80 runs and 3 wickets, delivering a truly mesmerizing all-round performance.

We have seen lovely gestures and wholesome moments between the players and their families, and this one was right up there and fans cherished it.

Babar Azam hugging Shadab Khan's mother after the match. What a lovely moment this ❤️❤️❤️ This is what makes PSL so special 💚

Babar’s untimely runout courtesy of a brilliant fielding effort by Alex Hales made him livid with himself and his emotions were captured by the camera in the dressing room. Still, after the game, the Pakistan star seemed upbeat when he met Shadab’s mother.

Peshawar Zalmi’s next match against table toppers Multan Sultans will be a true test of their nerves after their defeat against United. The time has arrived that the yellow storm picks up some points on the table.

