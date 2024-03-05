Misbah Names Middle Order Batters for Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad

Misbah ul Haq has named his middle order for the T20 World Cup Squad and emphasized that it is important to select the right middle-order batters according to the conditions in the West Indies and United States where the World Cup will be held in June.

While speaking on a sports talk show, the former Pakistan skipper said, “Potentially the names I’m seeing are simple. Agha Salman is there, Azam Khan is there, Iftikhar Ahmed is there, and Shadab Khan is there. Regarding Fakhar, you’re already thinking about him.”

He highlighted that there should be stability in the batting order from top to bottom and from there the team can reshuffle according to the situation while admitting that Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, and Rizwan are the most stable options for Pakistan’s top order in the World Cup.

Misbah’s preferred options Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Agha Salman, and Iftikhar Ahmed have all performed for their respective franchises Islamabad United and Multan Sultans in the PSL this season.

The former PSL champion also did not rule out the possibility of Fakhar Zaman coming back into the squad and maintained that his services can be used in the Caribbean conditions during the World Cup.

Pakistan will play 12 matches before the World Cup.

The Shaheens will face New Zealand at home in 5 T20Is matches and will travel to England where they will play 3 T20Is with Ireland and 4 T20Is with England.

Pakistan’s campaign in the World Cup will start from 6th June where they will face the hosts USA.

