42-Year-Old Shoaib Malik Has the Best Economy Rate in PSL 9

Shoaib Malik’s useful spells in this Pakistan Super League have helped Karachi Kings get wickets in the powerplay, especially against left-handers and the veteran allrounder has been economical throughout the season for his franchise in the ongoing PSL 9 season.

The 42-year-old has bowled 12 overs and has an economy rate of 6.25, which is the best among the bowlers in the ongoing PSL 2024.

ALSO READ New Zealand Delegation Meets New PCB Chairman in Rawalpindi Ahead Of The T20 Series In April

Islamabad United spin duo of Shadab Khan and Salman Ali Agha are both on the list of economical bowlers as well this season along with Multan Sultans leading wicket-taker Usama Mir.

Quetta Gladiators’ West Indian spinner Akeal Hossein also makes the list of economical bowlers with 7.55 economy and has picked up 8 wickets in his 20 overs during this PSL season.

On the other hand, Shoaib Malik has contributed a lot with the bat as well for Karachi Kings while scoring 177 runs in 6 innings of Pakistan Super League season 9.

ALSO READ How To Watch Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars PSL 9 Match Live Streaming

Spinners have dominated the wickets column this season with Usama Mir, Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, and Akeal Hossein in the top 6 wicket takers so far but Malik has made an impact with ball in terms of economy.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table.