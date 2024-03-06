How To Watch Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars PSL 9 Match Live Streaming

Islamabad United take on Lahore Qalandars in the 23rd match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

These two teams earlier played the first match of PSL 9 where United defeated Qalandars by 8 wickets, courtesy of a brilliant partnership between Shadab Khan and Agha Salman.

United sit in a comfortable 4th position, but they’ll try to enter top-2 so they have an additional chance of qualifying for the Final match at National Stadium, Karachi, on March 18.

Qalandars have had a lackluster campaign. They lost ace leg-spinner, Rashid Khan, before the league, and they lost PDP product, Haris Rauf, mid-season. LQ stands last on the points table, having accumulated one point, courtesy of rain, from seven matches.

Live commentary, ball-by-ball updates, and the match scorecard of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

The encounter will be broadcast live on two TV channels: A Sports and Ten Sports (in Pakistan).

The PSL live streaming will also be available on Tapmad TV and Jazz Tamasha.

Jazz Tamasha will also live-stream the match on their website.

Mobile Streaming will also include Snack Video which is for free, myco Mobile App, and Begin.Watch.

All platforms will provide streaming in HD quality.

The high-octane PSL 9 action can be live-streamed through these platforms:

PSL 9 Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS 1. Tapmad (paid) LINK LINK 2. Tamasha (free) LINK LINK 3. Snack Video (free) LINK LINK 4. myco LINK LINK 5. Begin.Watch LINK –

PSL 9 Web Streaming:

1. Tamasha (free) LINK 2. Tapmad TV (paid) LINK

