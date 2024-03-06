65 Pakistani Cricketers Register for The Hundred Draft

65 Pakistani cricketers have registered for 2024’s The Hundred Draft scheduled to take place on March 20. Out of 65, 60 are men and 5 women cricketers.

Manchester Originals retained the services of leg-spinner Usama Mir while Welsh Fire retained pacer Haris Rauf.

PSL-performing superstars Naseem Shah and Hasan Ali entered the draft at an impressive reserve price of £100,000, while all-rounder Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed have established their reserve prices at £75,000.

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir, opener Saim Ayub, skillful Aamer Jamal, and Abdullah Shafique have set a base price of £60,000.

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, and Imad Wasim have entered the draft with a reserve price of £50,000. Mir Hamza, Mohammad Hasnain, and Azam Khan are among those with a £40,000 reserve price.

46 players have registered for The Hundred without specifying a reserve price; they include Agha Salman, Abrar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Asif Ali, etc.

In the women’s category, Iram Javed, Nida Dar, and Fatima Sana have registered with a reserve price of £17,500. Aliya Riaz and Javeria Rauf are additions to the draft without a reserve price.

The fourth edition of The Hundred is scheduled to kick off on July 23.