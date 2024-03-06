PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

How To Watch Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings PSL 9 Match Live Streaming

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Mar 6, 2024 | 11:06 am

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

Quetta Gladiators face Karachi Kings in the 22nd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

KK currently stand outside the playoffs spot, requiring a massive effort to get back into the top four.

Gladiators sit comfortably at the second spot. They need to win two out of the last four matches to guarantee a place in the playoffs stage.

ALSO READ

Live commentary, ball-by-ball updates, and the match scorecard of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

The encounter will be broadcast live on two TV channels: A Sports and Ten Sports (in Pakistan).

The PSL live streaming will also be available on Tapmad TV and Jazz Tamasha.

Jazz Tamasha will also live-stream the match on their website.

Mobile Streaming will also include Snack Video which is for free, myco Mobile App, and Begin.Watch.

All platforms will provide streaming in HD quality.

The high-octane PSL 9 action can be live-streamed through these platforms:

ALSO READ

PSL 9 Mobile Streaming:

 

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS
1. Tapmad (paid) LINK LINK
2. Tamasha (free) LINK LINK
3. Snack Video (free) LINK LINK
4. myco LINK LINK
5. Begin.Watch LINK

 

PSL 9 Web Streaming:

1. Tamasha (free) LINK
2. Tapmad TV (paid) LINK

 

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024PSL SchedulePSL Points TablePSL Squads.

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Faiz Ahmed

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>