Pakistan Army to Train National Cricketers to Increase Fitness Levels

Pakistani cricketers are set to train at Kakul Military Academy in Ramadan after the PCB Chairman has expressed dissatisfaction with the current fitness standards of the team.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a ten-day training camp in collaboration with the Pakistan Army to elevate the fitness levels of Pakistan’s national cricketers. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi unveiled the initiative, expressing the need for improved fitness and training standards among players.

ALSO READ PSL 9 Match 21: Peshawar Zalmi Ends Multan Sultans Winning Streak

Scheduled from 25 March to 8 April at the Kakul military academy, the camp will address concerns about players’ fitness, especially with upcoming series against New Zealand, Ireland, England, and the T20 World Cup on the horizon.

Despite players getting little chance to rest and recover, the camp has been scheduled in Ramadan right after the end of the PSL 9. To highlight the importance of the decision, the PCB has reminded the outcomes of the Army training camp for cricketers in the past when Pakistan was able to top Test rankings.

ALSO READ PSL 9 Points Table As Peshawar Zalmi Do the Double Over Multan Sultans

Acknowledging the packed schedule, Chairman Naqvi stressed the importance of prioritizing national commitments over lucrative T20 leagues as he told players to elevate their performances and reach the high-standards of fitness and strength.