Govt to Prioritize Export-Oriented Development Projects Under Federal Budget 2024-25

The new federal government has outlined its priorities for the upcoming financial year in the 2024-25 budget, sources informed ProPakistani.

With a focus on both new and ongoing development schemes, budgetary allocations of funds in the next fiscal year are set to reflect these priorities.

ALSO READ Pakistan Becomes World’s 9th Biggest Potato Producer

One major emphasis is on boosting exports through new development initiatives. This means investing in projects that will enhance Pakistan’s ability to sell products overseas, potentially opening up new markets and opportunities for growth.

Additionally, there’s a proposal to prioritize projects aimed at increasing production capacity, which could lead to greater efficiency and output in various industries.

For ongoing projects, initiatives pertaining to communication infrastructure will be of high priority to ensure existing networks remain robust and effective. Sources added that these priorities are crucial for driving economic growth and competitiveness on the global stage.