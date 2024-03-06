Pakistan Becomes World’s 9th Biggest Potato Producer

Pakistan has jumped to 9th on the list of the world’s top potato producers, with production soaring to over 8 million tons due to expanded cultivation areas and improved farming techniques.

Over the past three years, Pakistan’s potato production has improved by more than 35 percent and is currently on track to achieve another bumper crop exceeding 8 million tons.

Latest stats reveal China leads the charts at 95.6 million tons, followed by India, Ukraine, Russia, and the USA. Pakistan came in 9th ahead of France and the Netherlands.

ALSO READ Engro Fertilizers Announces Big Increase in Urea Prices

Potatoes have become a significant cash crop in Pakistan, following wheat, rice, and maize, with a rapid expansion in cultivation area over the past decade.

However, Pakistan’s average potato yield per hectare remains relatively low compared to global standards.

Punjab contributes over 95 percent of Pakistan’s potato production, with significant growth driven by increased cultivation area.

While Pakistan has shown a significant increase in potato export quantity in recent years, there has been a decline in export value. The country still maintains an annual growth rate of 3 percent in exports, with key destinations like Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, UAE, Russia, and Qatar.