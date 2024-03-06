Lahore High Court Announces New Timings for Ramadan

The timings for the Lahore High Court, Sessions, and Civil courts have been adjusted for the month of Ramadan, reported a local media outlet.

As per the notification issued in this regard, the adjustment in court hours will begin from the 1st of Ramadan. The hearing of cases in the Lahore High Court (LHC) will be conducted from Monday to Thursday, from 9 am to 1:30 pm, with a court break from 11 am to 11:30 am.

Furthermore, cases in the Lahore High Court will be heard on Friday from 9 am to 12:30 pm. According to the notification, Civil and Session Courts will hear cases from Monday to Thursday from 9 am to 3 pm, and on Friday from 9 am to 1 pm.

Recently, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted cold weather during the first ten days of the upcoming Ramadan.

According to the department, there is a chance of the moon’s sighting on March 10, marking the beginning of Ramadan.

Met Director General Sardar Sarfraz stated that there is a possibility that the moon might be sighted on March 10, particularly in Sindh and Punjab. The Met Department has also forecasted cold and pleasant weather during the first ten days of the holy month.