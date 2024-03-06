Match 22 PSL 9 Review: Karachi Kings Cruise Past Quetta Gladiators

Karachi Kings triumphed over the in-form Quetta Gladiators by 7 wickets at the Rawalpindi cricket stadium in the ongoing Pakistan Super League 9 season.

The Kings lived to fight another day courtesy of a match-winning spell by Hassan Ali who toppled the middle order with ease with his best bowling figures of 4-15 in this year’s Pakistan Super League.

Saud Shakeel was the only shining light in Quetta’s batting order who scored 33 runs off 28 balls in the first innings apart from him no batter crossed even the figure of 20 runs.

Zahid Mehmood and Blessing Muzarabani bowled economical spells to help Hassan Ali as well and the whole bowling unit of Karachi Kings worked in unison to restrict Quetta to 118 all out.

In the run chase, Karachi seemed comfortable and formidable with Tim Seifert putting up a 50-run partnership with James Vince while the New Zealand wicketkeeper batter scored 49 runs on 31 balls.

Shoaib Malik finished the innings emphatically with a maximum and scored 27 runs to help Karachi complete the run-chase in the 16th over. Shan Masood and his men now have 6 points on the table in their PSL campaign.

Hassan Ali was awarded Man of the Match for his brilliant bowling spell in the first innings.

