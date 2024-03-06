PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

South African Pacer Breaks the Record for Fastest Delivery in Women’s Cricket

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Mar 6, 2024 | 12:58 pm

Legendary South African bowler, Shabnim Ismail bowled the fastest delivery in women’s cricket when she bowled a 132.1 kp/h ball to Delhi Capitals captain, Meg Lanning, while representing Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) match.

The right-arm fast bowler bowled the third over of the match where she etched her name in the record books as the first woman to go past the 130 kp/h mark.

Ismail had earlier bagged the record for the fastest delivery in women’s international cricket when she bowled a 128 kp/h delivery against West Indies in 2016.

Ismail, a retired international cricketer, was not impressed with her overall bowling as she gave away 46 runs in four overs which resulted in Mumbai losing by 29 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The bowler didn’t initially know that she had bowled the fastest delivery and told broadcasters after Delhi’s innings that she was unhappy with the quality of her bowling.

Mumbai’s bowling coach, former Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami, told local media that she too didn’t know that Ismail had set a new mark with the ball.

