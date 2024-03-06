PSL 9 Match 23 Preview: Islamabad United Host Lackluster Lahore Qalandars

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics
Islamabad United take on Lahore Qalandars in the 23rd match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
These two teams also played the first match of PSL 9 where United defeated Qalandars by 8 wickets, courtesy of a brilliant partnership between Shadab Khan and Agha Salman.
United sit in a comfortable 4th position, but they’ll try to enter the top 2 so they have an additional chance of qualifying for the Final match at National Stadium, Karachi, on March 18.
Qalandars have had a lackluster campaign. They lost ace leg-spinner, Rashid Khan, before the league, and they lost PDP product, Haris Rauf, mid-season. LQ stands last on the points table, having accumulated one point, courtesy of rain, from seven matches.
Pitch Report:
Two out of two matches of PSL 9 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium have been won by the team’s batting first.
The average 1st innings total during PSL 8 at the venue was 209, with Multan Sultans 262-3 being the highest total at the venue.
During PSL 8, a 200+ total was scored in more than half (64%) of the matches at this venue, which guarantees that this ground is a batter’s paradise.
Head-to-Head Record
|Teams
|Matches
|Win
|Loss
|Islamabad United
|18
|9
|9
|Lahore Qalandars
|9
|9
Expected Playing XIs
Lahore Qalandars:
|Sahibzada Farhan (WK)
|Fakhar Zaman
|Rassie van der Dussen
|Abdullah Shafique
|Sikandar Raza
|Carlos Brathwaite
|Shaheen Shah Afridi (C)
|Jahandad Khan
|George Linde
|Syed Faridoun
|Zaman Khan
Islamabad United:
|Colin Munro
|Alex Hales
|Shadab Khan (C)
|Agha Salman
|Azam Khan (WK)
|Jordan Cox
|Imad Wasim
|Matthew Forde
|Naseem Shah
|Hunain Shah
|Rumman Raees
