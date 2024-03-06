PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

PSL 9 Match 23 Preview: Islamabad United Host Lackluster Lahore Qalandars

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Mar 6, 2024 | 12:46 pm

Islamabad United take on Lahore Qalandars in the 23rd match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

These two teams also played the first match of PSL 9 where United defeated Qalandars by 8 wickets, courtesy of a brilliant partnership between Shadab Khan and Agha Salman.

United sit in a comfortable 4th position, but they’ll try to enter the top 2 so they have an additional chance of qualifying for the Final match at National Stadium, Karachi, on March 18.

Qalandars have had a lackluster campaign. They lost ace leg-spinner, Rashid Khan, before the league, and they lost PDP product, Haris Rauf, mid-season. LQ stands last on the points table, having accumulated one point, courtesy of rain, from seven matches.

Pitch Report:

Two out of two matches of PSL 9 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium have been won by the team’s batting first.

The average 1st innings total during PSL 8 at the venue was 209, with Multan Sultans 262-3 being the highest total at the venue.

During PSL 8, a 200+ total was scored in more than half (64%) of the matches at this venue, which guarantees that this ground is a batter’s paradise.

Head-to-Head Record

Teams Matches Win Loss
Islamabad United 18 9 9
Lahore Qalandars 9 9

Expected Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars:

Sahibzada Farhan (WK) Fakhar Zaman Rassie van der Dussen Abdullah Shafique Sikandar Raza Carlos Brathwaite
Shaheen Shah Afridi (C) Jahandad Khan George Linde Syed Faridoun Zaman Khan

Islamabad United:

Colin Munro Alex Hales Shadab Khan (C) Agha Salman Azam Khan (WK) Jordan Cox
Imad Wasim Matthew Forde Naseem Shah Hunain Shah Rumman Raees

 

