Gas Load Shedding Schedule Announced for Ramadan

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Mar 7, 2024 | 4:28 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has confirmed that the gas supply will not be suspended during Sehri and Iftari times throughout Ramadan.

The SSGC in a recent statement announced that there will be no load shedding during Sehr-o-Iftar throughout the Holy month of Ramzan.

ALSO READ

As per the schedule, consumers will be without gas from 9 am to 3 pm and from 10 pm to 3 am during the Holy month of Ramzan. It added that it will ensure an uninterrupted supply of gas during Sehr-o-Iftar times.

It should be noted that the Central Ruet-e-Hilal committee will meet in Peshawar on March 11 to sight the Ramadan moon. According to details, the Chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Abdul Khabir Azad, will lead the session in Peshawar on March 11.

ALSO READ

Meanwhile, zonal committees will meet in their designated areas to collect and assess reports regarding the sighting of the moon.

This means that the holy month of Ramadan will most likely begin on March 12 in Pakistan. Earlier, weather analyst Jawad Memon had also predicted that Ramadan in the country will begin on March 12.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Taxali Gate Screening Free For Women On International Women’s Day
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>