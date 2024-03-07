Gas Load Shedding Schedule Announced for Ramadan

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has confirmed that the gas supply will not be suspended during Sehri and Iftari times throughout Ramadan.

The SSGC in a recent statement announced that there will be no load shedding during Sehr-o-Iftar throughout the Holy month of Ramzan.

As per the schedule, consumers will be without gas from 9 am to 3 pm and from 10 pm to 3 am during the Holy month of Ramzan. It added that it will ensure an uninterrupted supply of gas during Sehr-o-Iftar times.

It should be noted that the Central Ruet-e-Hilal committee will meet in Peshawar on March 11 to sight the Ramadan moon. According to details, the Chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Abdul Khabir Azad, will lead the session in Peshawar on March 11.

Meanwhile, zonal committees will meet in their designated areas to collect and assess reports regarding the sighting of the moon.

This means that the holy month of Ramadan will most likely begin on March 12 in Pakistan. Earlier, weather analyst Jawad Memon had also predicted that Ramadan in the country will begin on March 12.