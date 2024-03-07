PTCL Group Steps Up as Gwadar Battles Floods, Delivering Clean Drinking Water

In response to the devastating floods sweeping through Gwadar, Pakistan’s largest telecommunications and integrated ICT services provider, PTCL Group joined forces with Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) to provide essential relief and deliver up to 30,000 liters of clean drinking water every day for a month to the affected communities.

Torrential rains have plunged Gwadar into chaos, displacing families and leaving them desperately short of necessities, with clean water being the most pressing concern. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, PTCL Group and PRCS have stepped up to ensure a steady supply of clean drinking water is delivered directly to those reeling from the disaster.

Commenting on the effort, Syed Atif Raza, Chief Marketing Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G, said: “Access to clean water is indeed a fundamental human right, crucial for survival. PTCL Group, in collaboration with Pakistan Red Crescent, is acutely aware of this pressing need. Our joint efforts are dedicated to delivering clean drinking water to thousands of affected families in Gwadar. Recognizing the indispensable role water plays in sustaining life, we tirelessly work towards ensuring impacted communities have unfettered access to this vital resource. Together, we are dedicated to creating a positive impact in the lives of those who are in need.”

In the forefront of disaster response efforts, PTCL Group exemplifies a commitment to aiding the affected community in Gwadar. Beyond the provision of clean drinking water, earlier Ufone 4G had extended a helping hand by offering 70 free minutes for calls over 7 days so that the affected communities can stay connected and reach out to the relief organizations.

By enabling individuals to stay connected with their loved ones in times of distress, the Group stands as a beacon of support and resilience in the face of adversity.