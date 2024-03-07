Quetta Gladiators Off-Spinner Undergoes Assessment for Having Suspicious Bowling Action

Quetta Gladiators’ spinner, Usman Tariq, underwent a bowling action assessment after match officials raised suspicions about his bowling action during the match against Karachi Kings.

Match officials deemed Usman Tariq’s bowling action suspicious, and reports suggest that his bowling action exceeds fifteen degrees.

A canny resemblance to the commentator, Bazid Khan, the off-spinner impressed the audience with his spin bowling but there was a question mark regarding his bowling action ever since he made his PSL debut.

Having represented Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Second-XI and Peshawar before playing the ongoing PSL 9, the off-spinner bowled with an excellent economy rate of 5.67 in his short career of four T20 matches.

His career-best T20 bowling came against Karachi Kings when he recorded figures of 4-0-16-2; he was economical against Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings (second match) as well.

The upcoming course of action is still unknown, whether he’ll be sent abroad or remain within the state to alter his bowling action if suspended.