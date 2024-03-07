Hafeez Speaks Against PCB Chairman’s Selection on Political Grounds

Former Pakistan Team Director Muhammad Hafeez pointed out that the selection of the PCB chairman should not be based on political grounds and said that the frequent changes in the position of chairman post have tarnished Pakistan cricket’s reputation globally.

Hafeez said that Mohsin Naqvi was brought into the PCB setup as chairman by the caretaker government and now that he has been elected, he should be given full support.

The former Pakistan skipper indicated that the chop-and-change approach should be abandoned otherwise it will hurt Pakistan cricket in the long run.

He also identified that the more recommendation and reference culture in Pakistan sports prevails, the more our sports will deteriorate with time.

Speaking about the political appointment the former Pakistan all-rounder said that the lawmakers need to step in and stop this unnecessary chop and change on the basis of political grounds emphasizing that policymaking was not his job when he was the team director.

In reference to Pakistan’s tour to Australia Hafeez stated that he takes responsibility for the failure but there were many reasons behind that abysmal tour where Pakistan suffered a 3-0 whitewash in January.

“I wanted to shed light on the failure of the Australia tour when I was the team director but I was asked to stop”. said the cricketer. “I take responsibility for the failure,” he concluded.

Hafeez seemed hopeful that one day the team will show better performance in the Australian conditions against the Kangaroos but stressed upon the fact that the reference culture and abrupt changes in PCB hierarchy by the government needs to stop.

“We haven’t won in Australia yet, but one day we will. I want to tell young people that you can rise without recommendations.”

Hafeez was removed by the PCB as the Team Director abruptly last month following the general elections, marking the end of the tenure of the caretaker government.

