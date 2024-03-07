Foreign PSL Coaches Front Runners to Become Pakistan Head Coach

Mike Hesson, Shane Watson, and Darren Sammy are leading contenders for the coaching role of the Pakistan national men’s cricket team, according to reports.

All three are currently working as head coaches for different franchises of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9. Hesson is attached with Islamabad United, Watson is with Quetta Gladiators and Sammy is with Peshawar Zalmi.

West Indian great, Sir Vivian Richards, is being considered for the role of mentor by the PCB. He is currently mentoring PSL franchise, Quetta Gladiators.

Mohsin Naqvi-led PCB is interested in appointing a strong coaching staff for the cricket team. However, appointing well-known coaches would be difficult since most of them are working in various leagues around the world.

PCB is looking to appoint coaches after previous Team Director, Mohammad Hafeez’s tenure came to an end following Pakistan’s tour of Australia and New Zealand.

PCB is also considering appointing local coaches, along with foreign consultants, for the T20I series against New Zealand. The five-match T20I series is likely to be played in April.