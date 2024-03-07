PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Foreign PSL Coaches Front Runners to Become Pakistan Head Coach

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Mar 7, 2024 | 2:08 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

Mike Hesson, Shane Watson, and Darren Sammy are leading contenders for the coaching role of the Pakistan national men’s cricket team, according to reports.

All three are currently working as head coaches for different franchises of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9. Hesson is attached with Islamabad United, Watson is with Quetta Gladiators and Sammy is with Peshawar Zalmi.

ALSO READ

West Indian great, Sir Vivian Richards, is being considered for the role of mentor by the PCB. He is currently mentoring PSL franchise, Quetta Gladiators.

Mohsin Naqvi-led PCB is interested in appointing a strong coaching staff for the cricket team. However, appointing well-known coaches would be difficult since most of them are working in various leagues around the world.

ALSO READ

PCB is looking to appoint coaches after previous Team Director, Mohammad Hafeez’s tenure came to an end following Pakistan’s tour of Australia and New Zealand.

PCB is also considering appointing local coaches, along with foreign consultants, for the T20I series against New Zealand. The five-match T20I series is likely to be played in April.

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Faiz Ahmed

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>