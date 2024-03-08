Engro Polymer CEO Tenders Resignation

Chief Executive Officer of Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited (PSX: EPCL) Jahangir Piracha has opted for early retirement and has submitted his resignation, the company informed the main bourse on Friday.

EPCL said in a stock filing that Piracha will remain actively engaged in managing the affairs of the Company as the CEO until March 31, 2024, and the Board of Directors will appoint a new CEO in due course.

“The Company wishes to extend its deepest gratitude and appreciation to Jahangir Piracha for his invaluable contributions to the growth and success of the Company. His leadership and unwavering dedication have played a pivotal role in steering the Company towards remarkable achievements,” the filing added.

EPCL’s principal activity is to manufacture, market, and sell Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC), Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM), Caustic soda, and other related chemicals. It is also engaged in the supply of surplus power generated from its power plants to Engro Fertilizers Limited.