By Press Release | Published Mar 8, 2024 | 10:26 pm

foodpanda, Pakistan’s leading delivery platform, remains steadfast in its commitment to prioritize the health and safety of its riders.

Teaming up with prominent healthcare entities, foodpanda has distributed safety kits to its dedicated delivery riders in Punjab.

This collaborative effort involves partnerships with reputable companies such as Herbion Pvt Ltd, Martin Dow Market Ltd, Bright Vision, and CCL Pharmaceuticals Consumer Division, each contributing essential products to the comprehensive safety kits.

foodpanda Distribute Safety Kits Among Delivery Riders

In his statement to the press regarding the initiative, Director Operations, Farhan Khan, commented: “At foodpanda, ensuring the health and safety of our delivery riders remains our top priority. Through this initiative we want to reiterate our commitment to prioritizing the well-being of our riders, in addition to maintaining the high standards our customers and delivery partners expect from foodpanda.”

This contribution encompasses the collective responsibility of businesses toward the communities they serve. By providing these safety kits, foodpanda and its partners are not only prioritizing the health of delivery riders but also contributing to a healthier and more resilient society.

