Jazz and Tech Valley Join Forces to Empower Young Minds with ‘Digital Safar’ Program

Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital operator, has partnered with Tech Valley, a Google for Education partner, to introduce the ‘Digital Safar’ program to schools across Pakistan to equip more than 300,000 students with foundational coding skills and essential internet safety practices, preparing them for the opportunities and challenges of the digital landscape.

Leveraging the strengths of two of Google’s flagship programs – ‘Google CS First’ and ‘Be Internet Awesome’ – the ‘Digital Safar’ program provides an extensive curriculum encompassing coding, computational thinking, digital citizenship, and equally importantly, online safety. Utilizing interactive online modules and hands-on activities, the program ensures accessibility and engagement for students aged 8-14 years from diverse backgrounds.

Commenting on the partnership, Syed Fakhar Ahmed, Chief Corporate & Regulatory Affairs Officer at Jazz, said: “At Jazz, we believe that access to quality digital education and online safety are fundamental rights for every child, regardless of their background or circumstances. This collaboration with Tech Valley exemplifies our commitment to empowering Pakistan’s youth with the digital knowledge and skills they need to create the Digital Pakistan that we envision.”

Also sharing his excitement over the collaboration, Umar Farooq, CEO of Tech Valley Pakistan, said: “We’re delighted to collaborate with Pakistan’s digital frontrunner Jazz in introducing the ‘Digital Safar’ program to schools across Pakistan. This initiative aims to infuse excitement into learning, ensuring active engagement, and empowering students with essential skills vital for excelling in the digital era.”

The partnership is the continuation of Jazz’s unrelenting focus on the digital literacy and enablement of the Pakistani youth. In 2021, Jazz also partnered with The Citizens Foundation (TCF) to digitally transform 1,652 TCF schools and train 266,000 students across Pakistan and AJK.

Through Tech Valley – a social enterprise that designed the program along with Google to help address the rising concerns of internet safety and upskilling the youth – Jazz is expecting large-scale upskilling of thousands of children and teachers across Islamabad schools.