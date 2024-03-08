Mir Hamza Defends Shan Masood’s Aggressive On-Field Clash With Shadab Khan

Karachi Kings fast bowler, Mir Hamza, defended Shan Masood over his on-field aggression directed towards Islamabad United’s captain Shadab Khan.

When asked about skipper Shan Masood losing his temper with Shadab Khan, Hamza explained: “Aggression is part of the game. In a crucial stage of a must-win game, things can heat up but it is the beauty of cricket. Even I was aggressive in the latter stages of the match today.

“Shan [Masood] is naturally a cool and calm person, but a captain needs to be aggressive on the field. The team will also play with an attacking approach if the captain is aggressive.”

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Hamza said that KK is focused on winning the next two matches and qualify for the PSL 9 Playoffs.

“We are not thinking about other teams at the moment. Our next target is to win our remaining matches.”

The left-arm pacer shed light on the pitch conditions at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, which is behaving differently compared to PSL 8.

“Pindi pitch is behaving differently this time. We expected high-scoring encounters here like last year, where 200-220 runs were being chased. However, the pitch has moisture and is supportive to bowlers.”