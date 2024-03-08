PSL 9 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios Ahead of Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators Match

The race for the top 4 is heating up in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 and four teams are still in the race for the qualification of the play-off spots.

Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, and Quetta Gladiators still need to seal their place in the play-off places and some of them are in dire need of points with other results going in their favor.

Quetta Gladiators

With 3 games to go in their season, Quetta need just one more win to seal their place in the playoffs but it remains to be seen whether they will finish in the top two places or not. The Gladiators have difficult games ahead, especially against Peshawar Zalmi tonight and Multan Sultans later in the tournament. With 9 points after 7 games, it can be a difficult task against the two formidable oppositions to achieve 2nd place. A run rate of -0.094 can be a problem for them.

Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar’s main problem is their run rate as they have the worst run rate after Lahore Qalandars in the points table and even though they are three points ahead of Karachi Kings they will need a win as well to secure a top 4 place. Their last two matches against Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings will be crucial and the yellow storm can seal the race for the top 4 by winning one match in their remaining two games.

Islamabad United

Islamabad has played the most games this season (9) and they have 9 points on the board which can be a disadvantage for the two-time PSL champions. If they lose their final game of the regular season and Karachi Kings wins their last 2 games then United can be in trouble which means to secure themselves in the top 4, they will have to beat Multan Sultans on Sunday. Albeit a healthy run rate can go in their favor.

Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings only have 6 points in their 8 matches and they need to win their next 2 games at all cost. The Kings languish in the 5th place below the playoff places and they are in a do-or-die situation. Things are not in their hands as two more wins will help them get 10 points and they will need results elsewhere to go in their favor. The loss against Islamabad United has inflicted a detrimental effect on their chase for the top 4.

Teams M W L N/R PT NRR 1. Multan Sultans Q 8 6 2 0 12 0.967 2. Islamabad United 9 4 4 1 9 0.227 3. Quetta Gladiators 7 4 2 1 9 -0.094 4. Peshawar Zalmi 8 4 3 1 9 -0.384 5. Karachi Kings 8 3 5 0 6 -0.241 6. Lahore Qalandars 8 1 6 1 3 -0.681

