Shadab Khan Achieves Unique PSL Record Again

Islamabad United’s captain, Shadab Khan, attained a new Pakistan Super League record when his side defeated Karachi Kings in the 24th match of PSL 9.

ALSO READ The Best Win Streaks Between Teams in PSL History

Shadab became the first cricketer to make 200+ runs and get 10+ wickets in a single PSL season twice. He accomplished the feat after recording similar performances in PSL 7 and PSL 9.

The right-hand batter and leg-spinner came through the ranks of Islamabad; he got included as a leg-spinner in the emerging category in PSL 2, before transitioning into an all-rounder and a captain in PSL 6.

ALSO READ PSL 9 Match 24 Review: Islamabad United Halt Karachi Kings

The leg-spinning all-rounder is known for his dismissal of Indian batter, Yuvraj Singh, in the Final of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. The on-field umpire gave it not-out, but Shadab insisted his captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, to take a review because it hit the pad first. The review resulted in Yuvraj getting a leg-before-wicket.