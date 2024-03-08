PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Shadab Khan Achieves Unique PSL Record Again

Published Mar 8, 2024

Islamabad United’s captain, Shadab Khan, attained a new Pakistan Super League record when his side defeated Karachi Kings in the 24th match of PSL 9.

Shadab became the first cricketer to make 200+ runs and get 10+ wickets in a single PSL season twice. He accomplished the feat after recording similar performances in PSL 7 and PSL 9.

The right-hand batter and leg-spinner came through the ranks of Islamabad; he got included as a leg-spinner in the emerging category in PSL 2, before transitioning into an all-rounder and a captain in PSL 6.

The leg-spinning all-rounder is known for his dismissal of Indian batter, Yuvraj Singh, in the Final of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. The on-field umpire gave it not-out, but Shadab insisted his captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, to take a review because it hit the pad first. The review resulted in Yuvraj getting a leg-before-wicket.

Player Year
Ravi Bopara 2016
Shane Watson 2018
Shadab Khan 2022
Shadab Khan 2024

