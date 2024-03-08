Shadab Khan Achieves Unique PSL Record Again

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics
Islamabad United’s captain, Shadab Khan, attained a new Pakistan Super League record when his side defeated Karachi Kings in the 24th match of PSL 9.
Shadab became the first cricketer to make 200+ runs and get 10+ wickets in a single PSL season twice. He accomplished the feat after recording similar performances in PSL 7 and PSL 9.
The right-hand batter and leg-spinner came through the ranks of Islamabad; he got included as a leg-spinner in the emerging category in PSL 2, before transitioning into an all-rounder and a captain in PSL 6.
The leg-spinning all-rounder is known for his dismissal of Indian batter, Yuvraj Singh, in the Final of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. The on-field umpire gave it not-out, but Shadab insisted his captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, to take a review because it hit the pad first. The review resulted in Yuvraj getting a leg-before-wicket.
|Player
|Year
|Ravi Bopara
|2016
|Shane Watson
|2018
|Shadab Khan
|2022
|Shadab Khan
|2024