Pakistan Football Announces 25-Men Camp for FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Against Jordan

Pakistan Football Federation announced the 25-men squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification match against Jordan on March 21 and 26.

The initial camp includes Pakistan-based players who will start training in Lahore from March 11. They will then be joined by the diaspora players, who will arrive a few days before the official match.

Goalkeeper Defender Midfielder Forward Salman ul Haq Mamoon Moosa Khan Alamgir Ghazi Shayek Dost Saqib Hanif Muhammad Sohail Rajab Ali Fareed Ullah Hassan Ali Junaid Shah Ali Uzair Muhammad Waleed Khan Abdul Basit Umar Hayat Moin Ahmad Muhammad Waheed Haseeb Khan Zaid Umer M. Adeel Younas M. Saddam M. Zahid Shah Yasir Arafat Muhammad Hamza Munir Ali Zafar Kamil Ahmad Khan Muhammad Adeel

Abdul Basit, Kamil Ahmad Khan, Zaid Umer, M. Zahid Shah, Ali Zafar, and Yasir Arafat are new entrants to the national team camp, as they weren’t present in the camp for matches against Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan.