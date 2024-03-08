PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistan Football Announces 25-Men Camp for FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Against Jordan

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Mar 8, 2024 | 5:20 pm

Pakistan Football Federation announced the 25-men squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification match against Jordan on March 21 and 26.

The initial camp includes Pakistan-based players who will start training in Lahore from March 11. They will then be joined by the diaspora players, who will arrive a few days before the official match.

Goalkeeper Defender Midfielder Forward
Salman ul Haq Mamoon Moosa Khan Alamgir Ghazi Shayek Dost
Saqib Hanif Muhammad Sohail Rajab Ali Fareed Ullah
Hassan Ali Junaid Shah Ali Uzair Muhammad Waleed Khan
Abdul Basit Umar Hayat Moin Ahmad Muhammad Waheed
Haseeb Khan Zaid Umer M. Adeel Younas
M. Saddam M. Zahid Shah Yasir Arafat
Muhammad Hamza Munir Ali Zafar
Kamil Ahmad Khan
Muhammad Adeel

Abdul Basit, Kamil Ahmad Khan, Zaid Umer, M. Zahid Shah, Ali Zafar, and Yasir Arafat are new entrants to the national team camp, as they weren’t present in the camp for matches against Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan.

