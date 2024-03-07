Sports Board Ensures Installation of Floodlights in Jinnah Stadium Ahead of Saudi Arabia’s Visit in June

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) met the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) delegation on Wednesday ahead of the clash between Jordan and Pakistan on March 21 at the Jinnah Stadium.

PSB assured the Pakistan Football Federation Normalization Committee that they will install the floodlights before the FIFA World Cup Qualifier matches in June where Pakistan will face World Cup-bound Saudi Arabia at Jinnah Stadium and a formidable Tajikistan side away from home.

ALSO READ UEFA Confirms New and Exciting Model for Champions League

According to reports, the PSB told the NC that, along with the floodlights of Jinnah Stadium the new seats will also be installed before the matches in June this year.

In the past, the Pakistan Sports Board has given plenty of assurances to the federation that the lights will be installed in March but none of those assurances became a reality and Pakistan is likely to host the match against Jordan without the floodlights during Ramadan at 2pm.

PSB Director General Shoaib Khoso was at the forefront of installing the floodlights and resolving the matter but it seems like the PSB is more interested in conducting the Kabaddi match in Jinnah Stadium just before the match between Pakistan and the Asian Cup Finalists.

ALSO READ Star Footballer Adil Nabi is Officially a Pakistani Citizen Ahead of FIFA Qualifier Against Jordan

Asian Football Confederation (AFC) are expected to visit the Jinnah stadium for inspection one month before the Saudi Arabia match on June 6.

Pakistan has conceded 10 goals in their last two World Cup qualifier matches while the Shaheens have scored only 3 goals in 17 International football matches.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table.