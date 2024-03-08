RDA Takes Action Against 4 Illegal Housing Schemes in Rawalpindi

During its crackdown against illegal housing schemes, the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has served show-cause notices to the owners of four such schemes.

According to an RDA spokesperson, illegal schemes comprise Mian Mohammad Bakhsh City in Mouza Raniyal, Gulsahn-e-Bahar in Mouza Pilo, Islamabad Golf City in Mouza Thalian Pilo, and Silver City Prime in Mouza Jattal in Tehsil and District Rawalpindi.

The official stated that these housing schemes were involved in illegal marketing and plot bookings through print and electronic media. He added that the owners of these schemes are encouraging the public to buy plots by falsely claiming affiliation with the RDA.

As per the spokesperson, the RDA director general has taken notice and warned the public against investing in illegal housing schemes.

The sponsors and developers of these schemes are unlawfully promoting their housing projects and selling plots without obtaining approval from the RDA. This action violates Rule 46(1) of the Punjab Development Authorities Private Housing Scheme Rules 2021.