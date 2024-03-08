Ramadan Office Timings Announced in Balochistan

The provincial government of Balochistan has notified revised office timings for the holy month of Ramadan.

According to the directive, offices will follow this schedule: Monday through Thursday, operating hours will be from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Meanwhile, offices will operate from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm on Fridays.

Furthermore, offices with a six-day workweek will operate from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm every Saturday during Ramadan.

However, on Fridays, these offices will wrap up operations earlier, closing at 12:00 pm. It is pertinent to mention that the holy month is expected to begin on March 12 in Pakistan.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal committee will meet in Peshawar on March 11 to sight the Ramadan moon. According to details, the Chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Abdul Khabir Azad, will lead the session in Peshawar on March 11.

Meanwhile, zonal committees will meet in their designated areas to collect and assess reports regarding the sighting of the moon.