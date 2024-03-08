Saudi Arabia Warns of Permanent Ban on Pakistani Nurses After Latest Scandal

The Saudi government has repatriated nearly a hundred Pakistani nurses due to alleged falsification of data, reported a private news channel on Thursday.

According to Neo News, 92 Pakistani nurses have been deported by the Saudi government over the alleged provision of false information.

The private news channel, citing sources, added that the Saudi consulate has hinted at imposing a permanent ban on Pakistani nurses in response to the recent incident.

It should be noted that thousands of Pakistani nationals, including medical professionals, are employed in the Arab country. This incident could potentially have ramifications for the Pakistani medical community in Saudi Arabia.

Last year in November, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) extended its Golden Visa program to include Pakistani nurses. The Golden Visa provides foreign talents with the chance to reside, work, or study in the UAE, offering them a number of exclusive benefits.