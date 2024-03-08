PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Punjab to Decrease Health Budget for Promotion of Sports

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Mar 8, 2024 | 5:50 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

Punjab’s newly-elected Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar, has expressed his intention to reduce the health budget for athletes.

ALSO READ

During a press conference in Lahore, the minister stated that his efforts aim to make the sports ministry the most active, providing sports facilities to every child in Punjab.

He mentioned that while the health budget is the highest, the sports budget is decreasing, and they plan to reduce the health budget by spending more on athletes.

The minister mentioned initiatives to promote traditional games and assured that funds allocated by Punjab’s Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz, would be used to train athletes for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

ALSO READ

The minister also announced the purchase of a new javelin for athlete, Arshad Nadeem, who has been training with worn-out equipment.

Khokhar emphasized the construction of sports complexes in all cities similar to the one’s in Lahore.

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Faiz Ahmed

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>