Punjab to Decrease Health Budget for Promotion of Sports

Punjab’s newly-elected Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar, has expressed his intention to reduce the health budget for athletes.

During a press conference in Lahore, the minister stated that his efforts aim to make the sports ministry the most active, providing sports facilities to every child in Punjab.

He mentioned that while the health budget is the highest, the sports budget is decreasing, and they plan to reduce the health budget by spending more on athletes.

The minister mentioned initiatives to promote traditional games and assured that funds allocated by Punjab’s Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz, would be used to train athletes for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The minister also announced the purchase of a new javelin for athlete, Arshad Nadeem, who has been training with worn-out equipment.

Khokhar emphasized the construction of sports complexes in all cities similar to the one’s in Lahore.