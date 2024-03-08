PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

The Best Win Streaks Between Teams in PSL History

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Mar 8, 2024 | 1:00 pm

Islamabad United grasped a new PSL record when they defeated Karachi Kings in the 24th match of PSL 9.

The capital-city franchise became the first PSL team to win eight consecutive matches against a specific franchise, which in IU’s case is Karachi Kings.

The streak started in 2021, PSL 6, and it is continuing till now, PSL 9.

The second team on the list is Peshawar Zalmi who won seven consecutive matches against Lahore Qalandars; it spanned over the years 2017-20.

Zalmi also hold the third position, as they beat Quetta Gladiators in seven consecutive matches during the years 2020-23.

PSL 9 group stage is ongoing where Multan Sultans have been the most successful. They are the first team to qualify for the playoffs stage while the others are fighting for the top-four slots.

Lahore Qalandars are all but out from the ninth edition; they were the two-time reigning champions when the season started.

Wins Team Against Span
8 Islamabad Karachi 2021-24
7 Peshawar Lahore 2017-20
7 Peshawar Quetta 2020-23

Faiz Ahmed

>