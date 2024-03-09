CM Punjab Increases Women’s Quota in Government Jobs

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif made multiple major announcements.

Speaking at International Women’s Day ceremony in Lahore, CM Punjab announced to increase the job quota of the women in the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) by 5%, from 10 to 15.

Maryam Nawaz also announced the establishment of Day Care Centres at the workplaces for Rs. 1 billion. Furthermore, she added that hostels will be set up for working women.

The Chief Minister also shared plans to launch an internship for women and provide loans to them for starting online businesses.

Inheritance Equality & Maternity Leave Initiative

Maryam announced that the Board of Revenue will facilitate the transfer of inheritance to heirs after determining the daughters’ rightful share, without charging any transfer fees for gifting property to sisters and daughters.

Additionally, she proposed a new law that would grant working women a three-day maternity leave.

The CM stated that women will have their own designated areas and schedules at gyms and stadiums. In government institutions, women will have dedicated prayer areas and separate washroom facilities.

Women Safety App “Never Again”

Maryam Nawaz also introduced the International Women Safety App “Never Again.” This groundbreaking initiative aims to provide women across Punjab with a reliable tool for instant access to emergency services and support.